“With” the Young Actor “, we did not want to fall into a mutual relationship” – Release

It would be easy to get bored. To think that too much Sattouf kills the Sattouf. To think that before starting a new series, maybe we should finish those started years ago … The Arab of the future, splendid autobiographical fresco that has become a bookstore phenomenon (2.5 million copies sold since 2014), and the Notebooks of Esther, sociological happening started in 2016 (950,000 cumulative copies), in which the author aims to follow a girl from her 10 years old to her majority at the rate of one volume per year … It would be wrong to be choosy. Because with his new book, the Young Actor, Riad Sattouf renews with a tenderness that we had not seen at home since the Secret Life of Young People, ten years ago. In this new series intended to spread out, explains the author, over three volumes, Sattouf devotes himself to mixing. Universes, by interweaving his know-how as a comic book author and his life as a filmmaker put in parenthesis since the commercial failure of the beautiful