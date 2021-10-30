Worn by a huge Aaron Ramsadale, Arsenal confirms its revival by winning at Leicester (0-2)

From the middle of the table to the (virtual) gates of the top 4. Thanks to a start to the match at the King Power Stadium, Arsenal dominated Leicester (0-2) on Saturday, opening the 10th day of the Premier League. Goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe allowed the Gunners to make the difference, to chain a second win in a row in the Premier League and a ninth straight game without defeat in all competitions. Mikel Arteta’s team temporarily climbed to fifth place, three points off the podium, tied with West Ham, 4th. The Foxes remain stuck in 10th place.

The 9th in the Premier League received the 10th this Saturday, in a mid-table match that ultimately counted for the race to Europe. Because in a still very tight start to the championship, the slightest series of positive results can considerably change things in the standings. This is the case for the London club which, let us remember, occupied the last place after three days.

But a lot has changed since then. Among these, the Gunners’ start to the game is radically different. In line with their last matches, Arsenal still attacked very hard on the lawn of Leicester, showering the King Power Stadium in just 18 minutes. Gabriel headed a corner from Bukayo Saka (0-1, 5th), before Emile Smith Rowe made the break with a flat foot full of serenity and opportunism, on a beautiful offensive transition of his people (0-2, 18th). Young Gunner has already surpassed his goal tally from last season.





The Ramsdale Festival

After this nightmarish start, Leicester gradually got its head out of the water. Brendan Rodgers’ formation was, after all, also on a fine streak of four unbeaten Premier League games. But the Foxes had perhaps not planned to fall on a machine in the opposing goal: Aaron Ramsdale, preferred to Bernd Leno for several weeks. The England international, undoubtedly the man of this meeting, quite simply disgusted his opponents with several high class saves.

First there was this trigger to deflect a strike from Kelechi Iheanacho (28th) with your fingertips. Then this express reaction to deflect a free kick from James Maddison on his bar, before Johnny Evans catches the post (43rd). Or the perfect covers from his near post, winning in front of Ademola Lookman (58th) and Harvey Barnes (62nd), both entered at the break. A masterclass, quite simply, to magnify a collective performance that is still very serious.

For Arsenal, things are going very well ahead of Watford’s reception next Sunday. Leicester will try to recover in the Europa League against Spartak Moscow on Thursday.

