Xbox Free Play Days: Biomutant and 2 other games are playable for free this weekend | Xbox one

Like every week, Microsoft is making playable Xbox games available for free for a weekend. This week, it’s Biomutant, PGA TOUR 2K21 and Hunting Simulator 2’s turn to join the list of games to test as part of the Free Play Days. As usual, if you decide to continue the experience, promotions on the Microsoft Store apply on the different titles.

Note that Hunting Simulator 2 has two distinct versions on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Promotion at almost 30% off.

€ 26.99 for 3 months instead of € 38.99. Use the promo code “ENEBA3” and choose the cheapest price on the page. -> See the promotional offer

Download Biomutant on Xbox

BIOMUTANT is a post-apocalyptic open-world RPG blended with kung fu boasting a unique martial arts combat system, combining melee, shooting and mutant powers. An epidemic sows death and the Tree of Life withers. The tribes are divided. Explore a world in chaos and determine its future: will you be a savior or will you plunge it into an even darker fate?

> Download Biomutant





Download PGA TOUR 2K21 for Xbox

Play against the pros. Play with your team. In PGA TOUR 2K21, follow the rules or create your own.

> Download PGA TOUR 2K21

Download Hunting Simulator 2 for Xbox

The hunt is on ! In beautiful natural environments, put together your equipment with the best official weapons and accessories and set off with your dog on the trails of many animal species in this hunting simulation.

> Download the Xbox One version

> Download the Xbox Series X | S version