“You are very handsome”: Eva Longoria not insensitive to the charm of Cyril Hanouna

Special guest of Touche not at my post this Friday, October 29, Eva Longoria was long complimented by Cyril Hanouna. And the actress launched a little phrase that caused a sensation!

Cyril Hanouna would have almost lost his confidence … This Friday, October 29, the host presented an exceptional number of Touche not at my post since he received one of his idols: Eva Longoria. Present in Paris to participate in the Global Gift Gala this Saturday, October 30, the actress has agreed to return to the set of the C8 show for the second time. Single for a short time, Cyril Hanouna could not help but compliment the eternal Gabrielle Solis of Desperate Housewives, always so radiant, over and over again. Married and mother of a little Santiago, Eva Longoria responded with humor to the host, obviously to her liking: “You are a very handsome kid”. A little sentence that totally confused Cyril Hanouna.

“I didn’t come for this, he engaged, a bit embarrassed. Do you know that for me you are the most beautiful woman in the world? I say it is true. “ And if Cyril Hanouna tried to talk about other subjects with his guest, he had a hard time not telling her all the good he thought of her. “Eva, you are beautiful. We haven’t seen each other for a very long time … And that’s when I tell myself that I was wrong for years on my criteria of beauty, added the host of Touche pas to my post. When Eva Longoria arrives, it’s crazy! Looks like you always have a spotlight on you, so bright you are, so bright you are. “ And if his columnists tried to tease him, Cyril Hanouna assured that he was simply “friend” with the actress.

Eva Longoria: a wife and a fulfilled mother

Totally under the spell of the beauty of Eva Longoria, Cyril Hanouna is also admiring her acting, notably in Desperate Housewives. “You are a world star”, he told him before praising his comedic qualities on television. But no luck for the host of C8, the actress is not looking for love. In love with José Antonio Baston, Eva Longoria married her sweetheart on May 21, 2016 and the two later became parents of a little boy. In love with her husband, she never hesitates to declare her love for him. “Four years ago today, I married this handsome man. The kindest soul I have ever known, she wrote in particular in the summer of 2020. Thank you for being the best marriage and life partner. May God continue to bless our journey together. “

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge