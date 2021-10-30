Yvelines. Stellantis will create a new site in Poissy and downsize at Vélizy

78 news See my news

The Stellantis group (ex-PSA) has chosen the Poissy production site to develop its 6 ha campus in place of the existing B5 building. (© Le Courrier des Yvelines)

Poissy will become the main site of the Stellantis group (ex-PSA) in Yvelines. Last July, the automotive group announced the launch of a study aimed at optimizing its land in Île-de-France. The conclusions, expected at the end of September, confirmed the group’s management in the hypothesis put forward this summer of a probable strengthening of the Poissy site. Of course, the latter will not become the only Stellantis site in Yvelines, but it will be the largest in terms of the number of employees.

“Green Campus”

Thus, by the end of 2024, the city of Saint-Louis will welcome 2,800 new employees from Vélizy. If we add up the 3,000 employees of the production site, the 5,400 of the Trades and Regions expertise center (CEMR), the 500 FCA France employees from Trappes expected by the end of the year and finally the 2,800 from Vélizy, we arrive at a total exceeding 11,000 people. A workforce reminiscent of the golden age of automobile production in Poissy.

In addition, management plans to develop a brand new site, called Campus Vert, with a surface area of ​​6 ha. It will be built on land at the Poissy production site, on the banks of the Seine. Concretely, the B5 buildings, which formerly housed the shoeing activity and were gradually emptied as part of the “plant compaction”, will be demolished. Instead, several modern buildings, meeting the latest environmental standards in force to reduce CO2 emissions, will be erected in a “green” setting.

Building permit filed in early 2022

On this campus will thus be brought together “tertiary activities, research and development and testing resources”., specifies the direction. Initially, the 2,800 Vélizy employees will join the CEMR (former tertiary center) at the end of 2022. Then, the entire CEMR will join the campus once it has been built. Management hopes that it will be in the third quarter of 2024. It plans to file the building permit in early 2022. This move will allow the group to leave the two historic buildings located at the roundabout of Europe and of which it was a tenant.





“This project is an investment for the future,” comments Xavier Chéreau, human resources manager for the Stellantis group. It will allow the company’s employees to work in modern, flexible premises, which directly contribute to collective efficiency. This is an opportunity for Stellantis to take a further step in the search for carbon neutrality by acquiring a real estate complex, always more respectful of our environment. “

According to our information, the overall cost of the operation could approach € 100 million. The group hopes to solicit the support of local communities, in particular the Department of Yvelines in order to carry out road improvements to ensure service to the future Green Campus, the management of which will be independent of the production site located next door.

The Versailles Satory site will move to Vélizy In parallel with the Green Campus project in Poissy, the Stellantis group has decided to considerably reduce its built-up areas in Vélizy. The current site which brings together some 4,300 employees will be emptied and sold for two-thirds. The remaining third should be renovated “to offer the teams located on this site working conditions to the best standard”, announces the management. It will house the remaining 1,400 employees, namely those who are part of the Automotive design network activity and work upstream on the design and architecture of vehicles of the Peugeot, Citroën, DS brands, etc.

They will be joined by the 300 employees of the Stellantis Motorsport site located in Versailles Satory since 2001. This site brings together Citroën Racing (formerly Citroën Sport then Citroën Compétitions), Peugeot Sport (which left the Vélizy site in 2016 for Versailles) and DS Performance . Satory also hosts part of Opel Motorsport’s activity with the development of an Opel Corsa entered in the e-rally cup.

