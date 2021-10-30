Zack Henry (Pau) after the victory against Stade Français: “It was an English match”

Zack Henry (Pau opener, winner of Stade Français, 18-9): “It was an English match … A lousy match, but we’re happy to win a lousy match like that! You had to play like this today (Saturday). With the weather conditions, I felt a bit at home (laughs) ! There are matches like that where we make mistakes, it’s normal that we drop balls. We made mistakes but we reacted well. The state of mind was there, we did not lower our heads. The game kicking, these were the strategic instructions before the match. We had planned a little more kicking with the rain, we had analyzed that Paris was also leaving spaces behind. “
“I think we had the means to do better”
Gonzalo Quesada (Stade Français manager): “It’s a negative result. The performances of two teams were really similar, with a lot of occupations, looking for the fault on the other side, from the game to the foot. The first half was close. There was a lack of control then. In the second half, we made three mistakes, which resulted in three penalties. The analysis is very simple for me compared to that. In these Top 14 duels, with these weather conditions, it is the team that manages the best that wins, like the kicking game. The match is played on 2-3 key moments, where we take penalties.
It’s a little halt, we know that the situation remains fragile with our ranking (12th). I think we had the means to do better. Congratulations to Pau who had many moments of doubts. We were well in the occupation, we put them under pressure but they knew how to manage and take advantage of the opportunities to score points. “