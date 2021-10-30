Zack Henry (Pau) after the victory against Stade Français: “It was an English match”

Gonzalo Quesada (Stade Français manager): “It’s a negative result. The performances of two teams were really similar, with a lot of occupations, looking for the fault on the other side, from the game to the foot. The first half was close. There was a lack of control then. In the second half, we made three mistakes, which resulted in three penalties. The analysis is very simple for me compared to that. In these Top 14 duels, with these weather conditions, it is the team that manages the best that wins, like the kicking game. The match is played on 2-3 key moments, where we take penalties.