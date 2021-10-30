Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had “super toxic” relationship

Relatives of Zayn Malik poured into the press to comment on his “toxic” relationship with Gigi Hadid.

Between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, the love story is (still over). This week, TMZ revealed that the 28-year-old singer and 26-year-old model broke up several weeks ago following a family dispute involving Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. The latter accuses Zayn of having been violent and insulting towards her. The English artist has firmly denied having raised a hand on the 57-year-old businesswoman, refusing to provide more details in order to protect the daughter he had with Gigi, Khai (13 months). However, he has agreed to undergo a six-month probationary period during which he will be required to take anger management courses and a domestic violence program.

According to friends of Zayn Malik who confided in the magazine “People” on Friday, October 29, 2021, “it was not the great love between Yolanda and Zayn”. Persistent rumors suggest that the relationship between the two deteriorated when Gigi was pregnant. The young man would not have supported the intrusive personality of his stepmother, who in return did not understand why he so fiercely preserved his privacy. Several publications also ensure that the singer is certain that Yolanda leaked the news of Gigi’s pregnancy to the press in the spring of 2020. The “momager” would also have accidentally posted a photo of her granddaughter’s face on social networks , a cliché that had been quickly deleted. This incident would have finished unearthing the hatchet.





“It was sometimes hard for Gigi to live with him …”

If Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are no longer a couple, they are determined to bring up their little Khai in good harmony whatever the cost. Also with “People”, the entourage of the ex ensured that their romantic relationship had been “super toxic” in recent months. “Zayn has a complex personality. It was sometimes hard for Gigi to live with him. They are, however, both good parents. (…) Yolanda is obviously very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and granddaughter. She had problems with Zayn. She thinks he could treat Gigi better. This creates conflicts between Yolanda and Zayn, ”it has been said.

“Zayn is an amazing dad, and Gigi said it. They don’t fight. They are working actively and amicably to now find the best way to co-parent. Yolanda fits into a situation that does not concern her ”, we concluded.

