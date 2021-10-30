Zayn Malik fired from his record company: violence and drugs … Gigi Hadid’s ex in turmoil

Zayn Malik has experienced a descent into hell since his separation from Gigi Hadid. The couple – parents of a little girl named Khai born in September 2020 – announced their breakup following accusations by Yolanda Hadid, who accuses her son-in-law of having abused her. For his part, the former singer of one direction formally denies the allegations of his mother-in-law.

“I categorically deny having hit Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I now decline to reveal more details and I hope Yolanda will reconsider her false accusations and move forward to heal the wounds of our family. , in the private“he told TMZ. According to the Dailymail, court documents confirm, however, that Malik was the subject of four counts of harassment, on September 29, after a fight in the house he shares with Gigi Hadid and their daughter …

Yolanda would have entered the couple’s house in Pennsylvania without Malik’s consent while Gigi Hadid was in Paris, during Fashion Week. A fight then ensued between Yolanda and Zayn, during which he allegedly pushed her against a dresser and called her various names of birds. “Stay away from my daughter“, he would have launched him in particular. During the argument, he also called Gigi Hadid and shouted on the phone:”Put on your fuckin ‘c *** and defend your man against your motherfucka ** in my houseZayn also allegedly insulted a security guard telling him to ‘get the hell out“of his property. Apotheosis of this fight, Zayn would have referred to the paternity of Khai with his”f ***** g cum that came out of her f ***** gb **“. Charming.





A disgruntled record company

The documents indicate that Zayn Malik was sentenced to 360 days probation, at an anger management course and was forbidden to have any contact with Yolanda as well as with a security guard who witnessed the fight. As a reminder, the 28-year-old singer has had a complicated relationship with his mother-in-law since Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy. The tension between him and Yolanda allegedly started when he suspected her of disclosing Gigi’s pregnancy to the media, according to an anonymous source cited by The Sun.

In addition to this brutal rupture, Zayn Malik was fired by his record company “for fear that he smokes too much cannabis” according to Dailymail. In the past, the young man did admit smoking marijuana and he had explained that it could help him in his “creative processf “.

Following this rift between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, a source told Us Weekly than “it’s much better that they separated“because the couple – who had met in 2015 and who have already separated several times in recent years – had a”destructive relationship“.