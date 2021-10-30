ZEvent: Event update and donations after a thunderous launch!

After an inaugural concert on Thursday evening, the ZEvent 2021 really kicked off last night at 6 p.m. and obviously steamers and viewers were present. The launch was extremely well attended, with a large number of donations as a result.

A record start for ZEvent 2021

Fifty-two streamers will take turns until tomorrow evening to collect as much money as possible in favor of Action Against Hunger, an international NGO founded in 1979 in Paris. It is a non-governmental organization whose purpose is to act against world hunger and undernutrition, especially in countries plagued by war and natural disasters. At the time of writing, the streamers assembled by Zerator (Adrien Nougaret) and Dach (Alexandre Dachary) helped raise 1,241,489 euros. The first hours, traditionally very intense, were even more intense this year, with a donation curve that very quickly ignited!





At 11:07 p.m. last night, the first million had already been reached, which represents a historic record for the event, nothing less! Indeed, the 2020 edition, which raised € 5,724,377 for Amnesty International, had to wait for the 25th hour of live to pass this level. For now, the donation record took place on the Domingo channel with a donation of € 20,000 by O2Switch. The rest of the evening was a little quieter, with a small internet failure that was quickly resolved, but the ZEvent once again started off on a very good basis.

To follow the ZEvent, it takes place on the various Twitch channels of the participating streamers. To avoid searching manually, the official website of the event groups together the different streams. To support the initiative, viewers can purchase the edition t-shirt, or donate directly to one of the current streams.