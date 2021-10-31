🚨 Rennes, Bordeaux, Nantes, Strasbourg … the compositions of the multiplex!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

The 12th day of Ligue 1 continues on its way! After the victory of PSG against Lille, OL against Lens or even ASSE’s draw on the Metz lawn, it’s time for the four matches of the 3pm multiplex! On the program, Bordeaux – Reims, Strasbourg – Lorient, Montpellier – Nantes, Troyes – Rennes. Discover all the compositions below!

Bordeaux: Costil – Mangas, Gregersen, Koscielny, Pembélé – Fransérgio, Lacoux, Adli, Dilrosun, Oudin, Elis

Reims:

Strasbourg: to come

🚨 #RCSAFCL I Our Regional Sponsor @Numerize presents 𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐳𝐞 𝐝𝐞 𝐝𝐞́𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 Racing against the @FCLorient ! ⚔️ 🔴 Follow the match live with commentary here ⤵️ – Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) October 31, 2021

Lorient: Nardi – Silva, Mendes, Laporte, Jenz, Le Goff – Lemoine, Abergel, Boisgard – Moffi, Diarra

Montpellier:

The Compo presented by @ up2it_ Omlin

Souquet

Ristic

Esteve

Sakho

Chotard

Ferri

Savannah

Mavididi

Calf

Germain#MHSCFCN pic.twitter.com/6KEpD6G0m1 – MHSC (@MontpellierHSC) October 31, 2021

Nantes:

The starting 𝗫𝗜! ⚔️ Here is the team composed by Antoine Kombouaré and his staff to start this meeting against Montpellier HSC. 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐳 𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐉𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐬! 👊#MHSCFCN pic.twitter.com/NkjsVx6Xst

– FC Nantes (@FCNantes) October 31, 2021

Troyes:

👇 𝗟𝗲 𝗫𝗜 𝗱𝗲 𝗱𝗲́𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗿𝗼𝘆𝗲𝗻 for this afternoon’s duel between ESTAC and Stade Rennais at the SDA!

🗣 Go TROYENS! #STACSRFC #TeamEstac 💥🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/e4j3JPeuyQ – ESTAC Troyes (@estac_officiel) October 31, 2021

Rennes: