More

    🚨 Rennes, Bordeaux, Nantes, Strasbourg … the compositions of the multiplex!

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

    The 12th day of Ligue 1 continues on its way! After the victory of PSG against Lille, OL against Lens or even ASSE’s draw on the Metz lawn, it’s time for the four matches of the 3pm multiplex! On the program, Bordeaux – Reims, Strasbourg – Lorient, Montpellier – Nantes, Troyes – Rennes. Discover all the compositions below!

    Bordeaux: Costil – Mangas, Gregersen, Koscielny, Pembélé – Fransérgio, Lacoux, Adli, Dilrosun, Oudin, Elis

    Reims:

    Strasbourg: to come

    Lorient: Nardi – Silva, Mendes, Laporte, Jenz, Le Goff – Lemoine, Abergel, Boisgard – Moffi, Diarra

    Montpellier:

    Nantes:

    Troyes:

    Rennes:

    to summarize

    Bordeaux – Reims, Strasbourg – Lorient, Montpellier – Nantes, Troyes – Rennes, discover the official compositions of all the Ligue 1 posters for the 12th day of the 2021-2022 French Ligue 1 championship.

    Antoine Chirat


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleLuxury hotels in Aude – Gérard Bertrand: “5 stars to enhance L’Hospitalet and La Clape”
    Next articleOrelsan married, his very rare confidences on his wife Ahélya

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC