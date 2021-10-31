100 GB of 4G + at only € 8.99 / month on Orange or SFR

Coriolis is once again showing generosity on its non-binding mobile plans. Until November 15, 2021, the operator applies a reduction of more than 50% on its 100 GB and 30 GB packages by offering them respectively at € 8.99 / month and € 6.99 / month.

The back-to-school and French Days promotions on mobile plans have now passed. But it’s not yet late to save money on your mobile phone plan. Indeed, the promotions are continuing with our telephone operators. And among the best deals of the moment, the 100 GB and 30 GB plans from Coriolis are clearly worth the detour.

Promotions on Coriolis packages:

Half-price 30 GB and 100 GB plans: details of the offers

At the moment and until November 15, the virtual operator allows its new customers to buy these 2 mobile plans without commitment at half price. This is a great offer not to be missed if your current plan no longer satisfies you. What’s more, change operator has become very simple today and Coriolis promises to take care of everything.

Thanks to this great promo, the plan with 30 GB of Coriolis will not cost you € 14.99 each month. During your first 12 months of subscription, you will be billed at only € 6.99 / month. So low a price in exchange for full services: unlimited calls, unlimited SMS / MMS and a 30 GB data envelope. And we obviously do not forget the Cherry on the cake: your Coriolis package will be able to follow you on the occasion of your trips in the European Union and in the French overseas departments and territories. From these destinations, communications are unrestricted and you will have 9 GB of data to surf on Internet.





But why settle for 30 GB of data if for an additional 2 euros you can have 100 GB of additional data? Indeed, the Coriolis 100 GB package is only 8.99 euros at present. This promotional rate will be maintained for 12 months before climbing to 18.99 euros. Regarding the communication component, the content is similar to what the other package offers: unlimited calls and SMS / MMS in mainland France and from the EU and DOM / COM. It is rather at the level of the web envelope that things get interesting. By subscribing to this package without engagement, you benefit from 80 GB of mobile data to access your favorite web content from mainland France. When abroad, however, you have 11 GB of data to stay connected to your favorite entertainment.

Finally, if you use your mobile a little, the Coriolis 2 GB no-obligation plan might be right for you. The offer offers unlimited calls and SMS / MMS and 2 GB of mobile data (can also be used in Europe and the DOM / COM). It’s also on sale right now. Instead of 9.99 € / month, Coriolis offers it for only € 4.99 / month for 12 months.

Promotion valid until November 15, 2021.