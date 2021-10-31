400 illegal immigrants who arrived in a Turkish boat disembark in Kos

Greece has been asking Turkey to recover the boat since Friday.

Nearly 400 illegal immigrants disembarked Sunday from a Turkish-flagged ship that Greece allowed to dock, even though it accuses Turkey of having violated a migration agreement, according to the Greek authorities.

Greece has been asking Turkey to recover the boat since Friday. Faced with the Turkish refusal, the Greek authorities finally authorized the illegal immigrants to disembark on the island of Kos, in the Aegean Sea. According to the coast guard, they were transported to a reception hall, where they will be placed in quarantine and tested for the coronavirus.

The ship was drifting

According to the Migration Ministry, 382 people disembarked and six of them were arrested for questioning. Nationalities have not been specified.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi denounced on Twitter “yet another dangerous and illegal trip from the Turkish coast without the Turkish authorities noticing“.





Due to an engine problem, the vessel was drifting off the island of Karpathos when it issued a distress signal. According to the Greek Coast Guard, the ship left Turkey amid high winds, and none of the passengers had life jackets.

On Saturday, Greece accused Turkey of knowingly allowing the boat to leave, in violation of the March 2016 agreement which provided for a real effort by Ankara to limit migration from its territory in exchange for aid. billion euros financial support from the EU.

“Turkey, once again, has failed to fulfill its duties to the European Union. She will not accept the return of the boat flying the Turkish flag and which left a Turkish port obviously in the sight of the Turkish coastguard, and she continues to ignore human life», Greek Minister of Merchant Marine Giannis Plakiotakis commented on Saturday. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 2,500 people crossed the Aegean Sea this year from neighboring Turkey, compared to 9,700 in 2020, a year for which the UNHCR identified more than 100 dead or missing.

The Greek islands of the eastern Aegean Sea are the first to be reached from the Turkish coast by boats of all kinds and sizes used by illegal immigrants.