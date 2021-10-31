6,572 hospitalized patients and more than 6,300 new cases

Moderna said the US regulator, the FDA, had postponed consideration of its application for authorization of its vaccine for 12-17 year olds. The FDA wants to give itself time to study the international studies which report cases – extremely rare – of inflammations of the myocardium in young men after the second dose. The decision should not be made by the end of the year, adds the company, which has therefore decided to postpone its application for authorization for 5-11 years, granted Friday to rival company Pfizer.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 51.23 million French people have received at least one injection (i.e. 76% of the total population) and 50.04 million now have a complete vaccination schedule (74.2%).

Spain has pledged to donate 20 million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine to poor countries, bringing the total number of doses it has pledged to distribute to 50 million. “The best thing we can do is ensure universal and equitable access to vaccines against Covid-19,” Spanish Prime Minister Socialist Pedro Sanchez said at a press conference in Rome after the G20 summit.

At the hospital, 6572 patients are currently treated (+48) including 1046 in critical care services (+7). Finally, 12 patients died during the last 24 hours.

The epidemic continues to progress in France in this fall: this Sunday, 6,329 cases of contamination were recorded this Sunday, or 26% more than a week ago.

The pandemic has killed at least 4.99 million people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease in late December 2019, according to official reports.

In addition, more than 246 million cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the start of the epidemic. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly evaluated part retains symptoms for weeks or even months.



The figures are based on reports communicated daily by the health authorities in each country. They exclude the revisions carried out a posteriori by certain statistical organizations, which conclude with a much higher number of deaths.

2:21 p.m.: G20 plans to return $ 100 billion in IMF funds to vulnerable countries

G20 countries pledge to return vulnerable countries $ 100 billion of the global amount of $ 650 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to face the crisis caused by the pandemic .



“We welcome recent pledges worth around $ 45 billion as a step towards a total global ambition of $ 100 billion in voluntary contributions for countries most in need,” the leaders said. .



The G20 countries, which had so far never agreed on an amount to be returned to developing countries, are thus following in the footsteps of the G7 leaders, who had already set as a target the sum of 100 billion dollars to redistribute in particular to the African continent.

9:40 am: “Political and false”: China rejects an American investigation into the origins of the Covid

Beijing rose up on Sunday against an investigation by US intelligence services published on Friday into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it “political and false”, while urging Washington to “stop attacking” China .







The document released Friday was a new version of the top secret report submitted at the end of August to the US president, who had given the intelligence services 90 days to “redouble their efforts” to explain the origin of the pandemic. He said without new information, intelligence agencies would not be able to judge whether the virus appeared through zootransmission or through a laboratory leak. He added that China’s cooperation will likely be necessary to reach a conclusive assessment of the origins of the virus, while stressing that Beijing continues to “hamper the global investigation.”



According to the “laboratory leak” theory, the virus spread from a research center in Wuhan, the city where the contagion was first reported. This theory is still unsubstantiated and China has repeatedly rejected it.

The Canadian government pledged at the G20 summit on Saturday to offer millions of doses of additional vaccines to poor countries to fight the Covid-19 pandemic on a global scale. Of this number, 10 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine will be offered “quickly” to developing countries, an “immediate” commitment that the Canadian government says it is making.

8:26 am: Jordan: expatriates risk deportation if not vaccinated

Jordanian authorities have warned that they will expel, from mid-December, any expatriate worker who has not been administered two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

7:38 am: Kamala Harris receives her third dose

US Vice President Kamala Harris received her booster dose of Moderna’s anti-Covid vaccine on Saturday, encouraging eligible people to do the same.

“I have received my booster dose and I want to encourage everyone to do so if they are eligible,” she said after being vaccinated by a member of the White House medical team.

7:12 am: Its competitors are opening up, and Hong Kong is isolated in its “zero Covid” strategy

As other international trade centers announce their reopening one after another, Hong Kong is sinking into isolation, a dismaying choice for the business sector which sees no end to the “zero Covid” strategy imposed by a government accountable to Beijing.

Hong Kong, which calls itself “the world city of Asia”, has implemented some of the strictest rules in the world, including a quarantine of 14 or 21 days imposed on any newcomer even fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the authorities further strengthened health measures with the aim of creating a health bubble with the continent, even as China is experiencing a new epidemic resurgence.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said re-establishing cross-border travel was “more important” than reopening internationally and that the city had to be even stricter than the mainland to gain Beijing’s trust.

6:49 am: Will patches replace needles to get vaccinated against Covid?

This could revolutionize the way vaccines are administered, and not just those against Covid-19: several companies are working on developing a patch that would replace the classic syringe. More information in our article.