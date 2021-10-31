9-year-old kidnapped and killed at Halloween party

The little boy was playing with friends in a park in Lardero, in the north of the country. He was found unconscious at the home of a man, already convicted of sexual assault, then murder.

A 9-year-old boy named Alex was kidnapped and killed Thursday in Spain while celebrating Halloween in a park with his friends. According to Spanish media, the child, disguised as the little girl from the cult film “The Exorcist”, was playing with friends in a park in the town of Lardero, in the north of the country.

The children’s parents were alerted by the cries of one of the little girls, who warned of Alex’s disappearance, reports El Pais. The girl would have shown adults in particular the home where Alex would have been driven by a man, located a few meters from the park. On the third floor landing, the adults found Alex, in the arms of a man, unconscious.





Already convicted of sexual assault and murder

The police and emergency services, who arrived at the scene shortly after, were unable to revive him. The police arrested the man, Francisco Javier Almeida, 54 years old. The latter was sentenced in 1993 to 7 years in prison for sexual assault on a minor, then in August 1998, to 30 years in detention for the murder and sexual assault of a real estate agent whom he stabbed 17 times. . He had been on parole since April 2020.

According to witnesses, the man, known in the neighborhood, had already tried several times to abduct children. Also according to local media, he was notably photographed by residents, while he observed the children playing in the park, from the window of his apartment.