    a big imbroglio arose before the trip to Montpellier

    Antoine Kombouaré will not be able to count on his strongest link at La Mosson. Ludovic Blas, uncertain all week, finally had to throw in the towel for the perilous trip to Montpellier against the MHSC (3pm).

    According to L’Équipe, Samuel Moutoussamy will be responsible for making him forget in the right lane of the Canaries while Randal Kolo Muani and Kalifa Coulibaly will team up on the front of the Nantes attack.

    Mea culpa around Sylla

    In central defense, Kombouaré should bet on the classic but the summons of the young Abdoulaye Sylla (21) raised a wind of controversy since David Phelippeau was criticized for having recently announced a three-game suspension about him.

    “Sylla did not take a red card (I did not write that), but a yellow then had words towards the referee after match … and took 3 games of suspension … mea culpa, his suspension must (without a doubt) start from the beginning of next week, “defended the journalist from RMC Sport on Twitter.

      

    While Ludovic Blas finally had to forfeit the trip from FC Nantes to Montpellier (3 p.m.), the presence of young defender Abdoulaye Sylla (21) sparked controversy on social networks.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

