a candidate would have made the production go through hell and her partner, the SHOCK testimony of a member of the team!

DALS : it could be that one of the candidates was not pleasant during her participation in DALS. In any case, this is what a source has balanced!

Eliminations follow one another in DALS

On October 22, it was Wejdene who left DALS. After six competition bonuses, the 17-year-old teenager was sent Face to Face with actress Lucie Lucas by the jury. The audience decided to save Clem’s interpreter. Admiring, Camille Combal congratulated him on his career in the show. “You gave it your all, you didn’t stop. You have so many activities too and you did the extra training, it’s great ”. Then he handed her the microphone and Wejdene said: “I spent wonderful weeks in DALS. I learned a lot of things and I would say that I grew a little bit because I learned to take on myself, to be patient and to dance, which I did not know how to do at all. I discovered a little potential for myself ”.

The one who almost gave up then thanked her partner, Samuel Texier for “His wisdom, his tenderness and his benevolence”. “I think we should also congratulate him because he’s a good person. He’s super strong and he deserves his place here “. The speech of the young singer had not convinced viewers so much. Moreover, many people criticized Wejdene for a very specific reason: during the broadcast of Dance with the stars, the sequel, the candidate was missing.

“She left the after party. The stool is empty next to Samuel. The melon what! »,« Well, now Wejdene, it would be a question of telling us what is going on with Samuel »,« No but Wejdene leaving the set, what kind of disrespect is it? “,” Why Wejdene is she sitting alone 10 km from the others? Especially from Samuel? It’s weird the atmosphere between the two, finally ”, could we read on the web.

Wejdene stops everything!

And if his defeat in DALS had left him a bitter taste? So much so that she decided to give up everything, including her singing career? In any case, this is what Wejdene suggested to his community. Indeed, the young woman published a disturbing message on her social networks. After deleting all of her posts, she posted a strange message: ” it was cool but… forget me ”.





In his story, the artist shared his post and then posted two other messages: “My health is priceless. My tour will be the only one ”. Is Wejdene having serious health problems? In any case, it seems that the young woman intends to put an end to her career after her tour … Internet users are convinced that it is once again a marketing strategy.

In any case, all this did not make those who knew her forget that she had a somewhat annoying behavior. It would have started some time before the shoot since Wejdene had imposed his conditions. While production normally takes care of the makeup crew, she didn’t see it that way. And so she would have demanded to have her own makeup artist with her, throughout the season. That’s not all, she would have demanded to have her own dressing room because she did not want to share her preparation with the other participants. Finally, Feuneu’s protege would have asked to choose her partner.

Wejdene would have brought DALS production to hell

Wejdene has not finished talking about her and her participation in DALS ! Indeed, this time a member of the team decided to throw everything out. It was therefore to blogger Aqababe that he made some revelations. “The last day of rehearsal, her dancer who is rather very nice, kind and reserved went crazy. He told her ‘you will have to start respecting the people with whom you work and evolve “, he confided.

Then, this source close to the case added: “The girl is the mouth. During the rehearsals she refused to dance ”. Following this, Wejdene had a fit: “She made her princess even more, crying fit and company. His dancer wanted to stick one on him, he wanted to put it in the air, I swear to you ”.

Totally unexpected and even shocking revelations. This created a climate of tension and the production was afraid Wejdene would drop everything before the end of his participation: ” We were afraid that during the live she would not dance or that she would quit or hit a scandal. She didn’t say anything, she did the minimum to be in the image ”. It remains to be seen whether Wejdene will deliver his version of the facts.

