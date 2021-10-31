More

    a festival of goals for OL against Soyaux, PSG takes place against Dijon

    Continuation of the 7th day of D1 Arkema today with the last matches which saw Lyon and PSG win widely. Les Fenottes, in line with their last outing in Montpellier (5-0), totally crushed Soyaux, who nevertheless evolved at home, with a clear score of 6 goals to 1. The goalscorers on the Lyonnais side are Catarina Macario (5th ), Signe Bruun (13th and 39th), Janice Cayman (28th), Melvine Malard (76th) and Griedge Mbock (79th). Corina Luijks (6th) scored the only goal for ASJ.

    PSG, on the move, easily disposed of Dijon with a score of 3 goals to 0. Kadidiatou Diani (24th), Léna Goetsch against his side (58th) and the inevitable Marie-Antoinette Katoto (60th) were the Parisian scorers . In the standings, OL lead the way, followed by PSG who are second. Both teams have the same number of points (21) but Lyon have a better goal difference. Paris FC is third with 18 points.

