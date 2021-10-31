a flowery look at 3000 euros for Jenifer

This Saturday, October 30, Jenifer celebrated a somewhat special television anniversary: ​​that of her entry into Star Academy, 20 years ago. And to celebrate the show that made her known, the singer pulled out all the stops.

20 years already! Remember, it was October 20, 2001. That year, after the huge success of the Loft Story show on M6 during the summer, TF1 in turn launched a reality TV program, based on the music. For long weeks, a dozen young artists would learn the tricks of the trade: singing, dancing, scenic expression … All locked up in a castle in Dammarie-les-Lys, far from their loved ones, and risking every week to see their adventure come to an end. 20 years later, they all found themselves under the leadership of Nikos Aliagas to celebrate this anniversary with a bonus event.

A very noticed passage

While it was absent subscribers during the broadcast of the great documentary on the 20 years of the star Academy a few months ago, Jenifer was eagerly awaited in this anniversary show, and this time, the singer was indeed there. It is also in song that she opened the evening, to the delight of her fans who still appreciate her songs as much, even after 20 years of a career that has known ups and downs.

Video. Jenifer’s minute

The star, who recently announced that she would no longer resume her jury role in The Voice, did not hide her emotion at the microphone of Nikos Aliagas. Jenifer let the tears fall as she reviewed images from her youth and reunited with her former teachers and classmates, 20 years after the doors opened. star Academy.





Jenifer pulls out all the stops in a mini dress

Obviously, as with each of her television appearances, Jenifer was eagerly awaited for her look on the occasion of this special celebration. And according to the Instagram account Jenifer.mode, to celebrate the 20 years of the Star Academy, the former coach of The Voice decided to trust Saint Laurent Paris, a brand that has had the opportunity to dress her on several occasions in recent years.

Her little floral dress with an asymmetrical neckline costs the modest sum of 2,590 euros. The singer had associated it with pumps with very high talent signed Casadei, for a value of 620 euros, for a total look for which the total price is 3,210 euros. If we are far from the 4,000 euros of his outfits during certain events of The Voice, this new toilet is quite in the price of what Jenifer is used to for her television appearances. And the result has had its effect.

