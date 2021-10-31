A lontan wedding for the diamond wedding anniversary of the Hoareau spouses

As part of Somèn Kréol, Josiane and Mesmin Hoareau celebrate their 60 years of union in the Creole tradition. Brass orchestra and green room atmosphere are installed in front of the Saint-Denis Town Hall to mark the event.

60 years of love and memories

Josiane and Mesmin got married in October 1961. They were 12 and 18 years old respectively when they first met. Mesmin made a promise to Josiane to wait until she was 18 to marry her … and kept her promise.

At the time, it was Josiane’s grandmother who accompanied them to church for the start of this lasting love affair.

60 years later, a brass orchestra set the mood. As in 1961 when their marriage was animated by music and also by a brass orchestra. Without forgetting the rogaton and the salvation.

Today love still guides the steps of these two lovers. They had 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.





The renewal of the vows of the spouses was held at the town hall, in front of the mayor, Emmanuel Séraphin. A beautiful ceremony attended by the municipal councilor, Roxane Pausé-D’amour. A strong symbol because the elected member of the City Council is also the couple’s granddaughter.

The “kiltir en ler” in Saint-Paul

A procession accompanied the entire Hoareau family to the Maison Gran Kour, the site where a Vilaz lontan is held today.

“Salvèrt, exhibition of objects from Lontan, concert… Saint-Paul, City of Art and History, pays homage to the culture of Reunion. “The municipality is keen to ensure the transmission and enhancement of Reunion’s cultural identity through all its traditional values“, underlines the town hall. The town wishes to associate all the generations with this Somèn Kréol.