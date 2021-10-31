A powerful solar storm is heading towards Earth right now

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on The Independent

The Sun waited until Halloween to give us a little surprise: a powerful solar flare, as is rarely seen. The impressive phenomenon, which took place on October 28 in the active region AR 2887, could have repercussions on Earth today.

The violent irruption has indeed instantaneously an electromagnetic storm, a kind of tsunami, which is now heading towards the earth and its magnetic field, explains Futura Sciences.

Rest assured, this storm does not herald the end of our world. Although its intensity is class G3, this tsunami should not disrupt our day more than that, apart from perhaps some satellite navigation problems, adds The Independent. This news should also delight fans of the Northern Lights, who were able to benefit from the brilliant glow caused by this phenomenon from October 30 on part of the globe.

Such an eruption is far from surprising scientists: our star, which follows a cycle of about eleven years, is currently in full swing. Many events, less important than this one despite everything, have even been observed recently.





However, should we never be wary of this kind of irruption? Nothing is less sure. An even more powerful solar storm could well cause a total blackout of the Internet network, and this, for a period of up to several months. Such a situation would plunge the world into a completely new period, with consequences that are difficult to imagine.

Fortunately, the chances of solar storms of this intensity hitting our beloved blue planet remain low. According to scientists, the probability of experiencing such an event is between 1.6 and 12% per decade. It’s relatively little, but it’s enough to imagine how the world will have to adapt accordingly.

For now, one such event serves as a benchmark: the event known as Carrington, which occurred in 1859, adds Live Science. At the time, the telegraph wires had caught fire. Closer to us, in March 1989, another of these solar flares plunged six million Quebecers for nine hours into darkness and cold. It promises.