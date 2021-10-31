a Sassuolo player in the sights

FC Nantes would closely follow Filip Djuricic.

Author of good performances on the side of FC Nantes, Ludovic Blas is not sure to stay very long with the Canaries yet.

As a result, the Nantes management would look for a replacement to make up for any departure and the solution could lie in Sassuolo.





Indeed, if we are to believe the latest information from the Twitter account MSV Foot, it is Filip Djuricic who would henceforth be hoped for.

“FC Nantes will closely monitor the situation of Filip Djuricic de Sassuolo. The 29-year-old Serbian attacking midfielder is at the end of his contract and has no plans to extend at his current club for the time being. “

The Serbian international has played 9 matches this season with 2 goals scored and 1 assist delivered.