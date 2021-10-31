A virtual reality version is in preparation on the Oculus

Grand Theft Auto gets a new look. Eighteen years after its first release, a new version of GTA San Andreas in virtual reality (VR) will soon be released on the Oculus Quest 2 headset, reports Rockstar mag relayed by Presse-Citron.

The announcement, which must have panicked fans, was made during Games at Connect 2021 on the night of Thursday to Friday. The event was an opportunity for Meta, formerly Facebook, to present all its upcoming new video games on Oculus.

GTA San Andreas will be available in a VR versionhttps: //t.co/luq7Bjtpqs – Rockstar News (@Rockstar_Actu) October 28, 2021

No date or image

“Get a new perspective on Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas by experiencing (once again or for the first time) one of the most iconic open-world video games,” Oculus said in a statement. “This has been a project in development for several years, and we can’t wait to show you more. “





No other information has been unveiled on the future game. It is not known whether Rockstar Games, the original studio of “GTA” which will handle the project. No date, image or even trailer has been revealed. For consolation, gamers can turn to other announcements recently made around the saga, such as the first trailer for “GTA V” on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.