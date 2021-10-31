AC Milan win bosses over Roma thanks to great Zlatan Ibrahimovic

40 years old and still giant. This Sunday, on the occasion of the 11th day of Serie A, Zlatan Ibrahimovic greatly shaped the success of AC Milan on the lawn of AS Roma (2-1). The Swede launched hostilities in this match by sending a low-kick missile to deceive the vigilance of Rui Patricio (1-0, 26th). An achievement far from trivial for him, because it was his 400th goal in the league, and his 150th registered in Serie A. Teased and treated as a gypsy by the Roman public, the former striker of PSG was in passing distinguished by asking the Romans to sing louder, which earned him a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct. Before giving way to Olivier Giroud shortly before the hour mark, Ibra saw the VAR deny him a goal for an offside position (50th). Before causing a penalty, calmly transformed by Franck Kessié after validation by the video (2-0, 57th).





Otherwise, in a match mastered by the Lombards, Rafael Leao was also denied a goal for an offside from Zlatan, who had donned the costume of passer with a beautiful deviation of the chest (38th). Théo Hernandez did not go far from going from his goal but his free kick was read by Rui Patricio (45th + 2), but instead, the French neo-international stood out by expelling after 2 yellow cards (41st, 66th). José Mourinho’s men have tried to reverse the trend. Stephan El Shaawary gave a slight hope too late to the Louve club at the end of the game (2-1, 90th + 3) and the Milan defense held firm, like a rescue of Simon Kjaer on his line (82nd). AC Milan follows the pace set by Napoli, leader in goal difference, and continues a 7th victory in a row in Serie A. Roma (5th) confirms their irregularity since the start of the season with this 4th defeat in the league . For those who doubted it, Zlatan Ibrahimovic answers indeed always present.