Ad Astra: what does the title of the sci-fi movie starring Brad Pitt mean? – Cinema News

In “Ad Astra”, the sci-fi film signed James Gray broadcast this Sunday evening France 2, Brad Pitt ventures into space in search of his father. But how should the title of the film be translated? Hint, it’s Latin …

Ad Astra … Evaguely evoking the stars and the immensities of space, the title of James Gray’s feature film, broadcast this Sunday evening on France 2, no doubt sounds obvious to all viewers who have chosen the Latin option in college, but has a great chance of remaining very mysterious to others.

Worn by Brad Pitt, whose character embarks on a gigantic journey beyond the solar system, the film actually borrows its title from a famous Latin motto: “Ad Astra per Aspera”, which literally means “To the stars through the difficulties”. A very simple little sentence which also resonates like a promise for the spectator: that of an extraordinary journey, to the borders of the universe, full of adventures and obstacles to overcome for the character of Brad Pitt.

Ealso used in certain literary, musical or video game works, the expression “Ad Astra per Aspera” is also the motto ofEstate of Texas, and finally appears on the monument dedicated to the crew of the Apollo 1 mission, whose astronauts were killed when a fire broke out in their spacecraft during a ground training session.

James Gray: “Ad Astra is my toughest movie”