Adli’s incredible reaction to Briand and the relief from Bordeaux

Winner of Reims after a crazy comeback (3-2), Bordeaux offers its first home victory of the season and Yacine Adli, at the microphone of Prime Video, totally let go after the meeting, without being able to hold back his words. “Holy shit feels good, we’ve been waiting for so long. Since Lens last season, we had not won at home. It was still a complicated context, we are down 0-2. We gave everything we had. We were driven by the anger of the supporters, this rage pushed us. We must have that state of mind. We have to be at 150% every game, we have no margin ”.

Yacine Adli then wanted to pay tribute to Jimmy Briand, decisive double scorer. “I would like to say a big congratulations to Jimmy Briand, he lived through difficult times. He was sidelined for a season where he didn’t play much. Tonight he responded like a man, with a huge pair of baloches, so bravo Jimmy, and I hope there will be more for him ”.

Finally, Adli admitted that if the manner failed this Sunday, the essential was elsewhere for him. “Today we needed the three points, I don’t care if we reacted. We had to win at home, it was really important. I’m washed out, I have the harsh words, because there is a lot of relief. but damn it feels good to win at home. “



