    Afghanistan: announced dead or in exile, the “supreme leader” of the Taliban makes an official first appearance

    MYSTERY – Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada attended a religious “big rally” in his Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan. This is the first time he has officially appeared in public since his appointment in 2016.

    He silenced all the rumors. This Sunday, October 31, the Taliban government announced that Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, “supreme leader” fundamentalist movement since 2016, participated in a religious event in the south of the country, in his province of Kandahar.

    This is the first time since he has led the insurgents that he has officially appeared in public, he was said to be dead, hidden in Pakistan, or living in hiding.

    “The Commander of the Believers, Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, made an appearance at a large gathering at the famous madrassa Hakimiya and spoke for 10 minutes to the valiant soldiers and disciples.”, the Taliban government said, audio recording in support.

    According to a local source, the mullah arrived at this Koranic school in Kandahar with a convoy of two cars under very high security and no photographs were allowed. In the distributed audio recording, the mullah can be heard indistinctly reciting prayers and blessings.

    A last message at the beginning of September

    With the exception of rare annual messages during Islamic holidays, the top Taliban leader had hitherto maintained the utmost discretion around himself. Until the US withdrawal from the country this summer, no one knew his whereabouts or if he was still alive. Only one photo of him, gray beard and turban, had been distributed by the Taliban.

    His last message dates back to September 7, when the new government was appointed, from which he demanded the application of Islamic law, Sharia, in state affairs. The new power, anxious to put an end to rumors, announced in September that Hibatullah Akhundzada was alive “from the beginning” in Kandahar and that he would appear “soon in public”.

    • Afghanistan: Taliban “soon” to announce “framework” for girls’ education, UN says
    • Afghanistan: at least three people killed for playing music at a wedding

    Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada was relatively unknown until 2016, when he succeeded Mansour, killed by an American drone strike in Pakistan. Once in power, he quickly won the loyalty of Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of Al Qaeda, who called him“emir of the believers”, the highest responsibility in the Sunni jihadist galaxy.

