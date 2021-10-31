Afghanistan: suspected Taliban kill three people who put music on a wedding

Gunmen posing as the Taliban opened fire at a wedding for playing music, killing at least three people, the Afghan government said on Saturday.

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said two of the three attackers had been arrested and assured that they were not acting on behalf of the Islamist movement.

“Last night at Haji Malang Jan’s wedding in Shamspur Mar Ghundi village in Nangarhar, three people posing as Taliban entered the ceremony and asked for the music to stop,” the door said. -speak. “As a result of the shooting, at least three people were killed and several others injured,” he added.

A suspect still wanted

“Two suspects were arrested by the Taliban and one, who escaped, is still wanted,” he said, assuring that the attackers “who used the name of the Islamic Emirate to resolve their problems personnel, will face Sharia law ”.



Qazi Mullah Adel, spokesperson for the governorate of Nangarhar province, confirmed the incident, without giving further details. “The young men put music in a separate room, three Taliban came and opened fire on them. The two injured are in serious condition, ”a witness told AFP.

All secular music had been banned by the Taliban during their previous regime (1996-2001). While the new Islamist government has not yet legislated on this subject, it still considers listening to non-religious music contrary to its view of Islamic law.