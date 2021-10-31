More

    After UBB – Clermont: “We were possessed tonight, we really wanted to win”, says Christophe Urios

    By Yoan Leshauriès

    The Bordeaux-Bègles Union beat Clermont with the offensive bonus (25-9) this Saturday evening in Chaban-Delmas, during the 9th day of Top 14. Post-match statements

    Christophe Urios (UBB manager)

    “We are continuing the series (6 wins in a row), the UBB had never done so. This shows that we continue to progress. I found us nervous in the first half, ASM took advantage of our lack of discipline. In second, we continued the work because we knew they were going to crack. We were more fair, we controlled better. I found us strong, the forwards played a solid game, their best game of the season. François (Trinh-Duc) relieved the guys with his kicking game. By putting UJ (Seuteni) in 12, it gave us impact. We were possessed tonight, we really wanted to win this game. “


    Mahamadou Diaby (captain of the UBB)

    “We did what we wanted to do: counter the physical power of Clermont. And the cherry on top is the bonus, we hadn’t expected it. In the first half, we got in trouble, we made a lot of mistakes, we left them in the game. In the second half, the entry of François (Trinh-Duc) brought serenity, we were hard on the man, that helped us ”.

    Jono Gibbes (sports director of Clermont)

    “Bordeaux has the capacity to create pressure. It was not a lack of commitment or desire on our part but on the defense of the balls carried and on our ability to manage the attacking opportunities… The UBB managed the pressure better than us over 80 minutes and Trinh-Duc makes a perfect entry. We need to recover well to be ready for Toulon next week. “


