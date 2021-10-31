Air Canada is back in Guadeloupe this Sunday

Air Canada’s return home tomorrow after a long month of absence due to the pandemic… The North American destination seems to be taking off again. Next week it will be American Airlines’ turn to come back. These airlines should soon be five in this segment.

Frank Aristide

•

updated October 30, 2021 at 12:24 p.m.



The Great Return of Air Canada this Saturday, October 30 in Martinique and tomorrow, Sunday 1er November in Guadeloupe… After several months of absence due to the health crisis, the company is resuming flights between Montreal and the West Indies. But she’s not the only one to make a comeback. The North America segment is expected to be very busy again soon.

The first Air Canada Boeing 737 visible in the French West Indies for many months will land at 1:10 pm in Martinique… For Pôle Caraïbes in Guadeloupe, it will be tomorrow at 1:15 pm.





Five weekly rotations

The company from the Far North is even increasing its size since five weekly rotations will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays on a route also used by Air Transat and Air France from the beginning of November.

A return which is “a great happiness for the transporter with the maple leaf and which marks its attachment to the French Antilles for 45 years now”. For the management of Pôle Caraïbes, this is a historic company and excellent news, particularly for the America beam, which represented a significant share of air traffic before the start of the health crisis, almost two years ago, and which appears to be again take off again. Since next Saturday, it is American Airlines this time which will make its big comeback from Miami. As for that of Jet blue from New York, it is announced for mid-December, which will bring the number of companies to North America to five.