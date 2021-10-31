Air France-KLM relies on the transatlantic revival

Air France-KLM expects return to profitability for the whole year and adds seats transatlantic as a relaxation of travel rules revives prospects for the struggling carrier.

Shares surged after the airline group reported positive third-quarter free cash flow and said it would offer 70 to 75% of the capacity of the network 2019 during the last three months of the year. This will exceed the 66% reached during the period from July to September. “Reservations are coming in much better than expected”, CFO Steven Zaat said in a briefing.

While the carrier refused to provide outlook for 2022 due to uncertainty concerning the reopening of most asian countries, he said demand during the peak summer season was higher than expected. Europe relaxed border restrictions during this period and vaccinations urged governments to ease restrictions. The United States are expected to return the favor from November 8.

This update is the latest sign that the aviation industry may finally weather the worst of the crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which has blocked much of air travel for most of the past 18 months. Air France-KLM only survived thanks to helpers state massive French and Dutch shareholders, although the full opening of crucial links between Europe and the United States from next month could form the basis of a sustainable recovery.





Third-quarter profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 796 million euros ($ 930 million) was positive for the first time since the start of the pandemic and exceeded estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The airline expects the figure to be positive to fourth trimester and slightly positive for the year. Air France-KLM saw increased ticket purchases for short and medium-haul flights over the summer as well as for long-haul destinations, which account for around three-quarters of profit margins, Zaat said. “We are developing capacity towards the United States and expect to be at around 90% of the 2019 supply at the end of the winter season”, did he declare. Demand in the United States is strong and long-haul activity in the third quarter “Was a great success”.

365 days a year, Air-Journal keeps you informed free of charge. Support the site with a donation, participate in its development!

I make a donation



