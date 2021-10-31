Airbus. This company presents its new A220: the first of an order for 80 aircraft

Toulouse news See my news

Follow this media

The American company Breeze Airways has unveiled its first A220. (© Airbus)

This is the first in a long series. Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the airline Breeze airways, based in Cottonwood Heights (USA), presented the first of 80 A220-300 aircraft ordered between January 2019 and September 2021.

Commissioning for 2e quarter 2022

The aircraft unveiled across the Atlantic, on the site of the Airbus A220 final assembly line in Mobile, in Alabama, will be delivered in the coming weeks to the young company which started its flight operations in May 2021. The entry into service of this A220 is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.





This aircraft can carry up to 126 passengers (90 seats in economy class and 36 in business class). “Breeze will offer superior comfort in a single-aisle aircraft aboard its all-new A220s, such as wider seats, larger windows and more storage space per passenger,” announces the European aircraft manufacturer.

“The A220 reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat by 25% compared to previous generation aircraft.” Airbus

At the end of September 2021, “more than 170 A220s had been delivered to 12 operators around the world”, specifies Airbus, which has just unveiled financial results satisfactory for the first nine months of the year.

.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Toulouse in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.