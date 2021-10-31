“Aix is ​​also a contender for the title”

PSG Handball returns to Liqui Moly Starligue this Saturday evening (8:30 p.m.) with a trip to Aix as part of the 8th day. After their defeat in the EHF Champions League against Kielce (38-33) this week, the Rouge & Bleu will want to regain victory to continue their flawlessness in the league. A few hours before this meeting, Benoît Kounkound returned to victory over the gong in the clash against Montpellier (33-34).





” Matches like this bring special emotions. He is a contender for the title. He was a bit struggling in the standings before we faced us, so we wanted to have a hard time. If we didn’t lose, we knew it would hurt them. We managed to fulfill the contract, so we’re happy, salutes Kounkoud for PSG TV. If we had won more widely, it would have been just as good. You also need meetings like that! We had to have a good state of mind and we didn’t give up. At the last second, Mikky (Hansen) released an incredible shot and we finished with the victory. I think it was a good show for the supporters. A very beautiful evening! This success has done us good for the confidence. “

The right winger who leaned over the match against Aix. ” It will also be very important! If we win in Montpellier and lose in Aix, it’s not good … He is also a contender for the title. If we can distance them a little more, we will not deprive ourselves of it. It will be difficult. Last year, in their hall, it had already not been easy … We are used to this kind of meeting! We have to stay on this momentum in the championship and consolidate our first place.”

Benoît Kounkoud who wants to give everything for his last season in the jersey of PSG. ” It is still a little early to take stock. I would be lying if I said I don’t think about it often. That’s why I take this season with great pleasure and desire! I give the best of myself and I make the most of every moment. I want to end on a good note, a good feeling, a smile and love. But above all with a lot of titles! I am very determined. ”