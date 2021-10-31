Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria hunted down, they speak on camera for the first time since the Rust drama

During an impromptu face-to-face interview on the side of a road, Alec Baldwin, the author of an accidental fatal shooting on the set of Rust, answered questions from reporters who were stalking him.
The emotion is still very strong, this Sunday, October 31, ten days after the death of Halyna Hutchins. This director of photography, on the set of the western Rust, succumbed to an accidental fatal shot by Alec Baldwin, during a rehearsal with a weapon that was not supposed to contain live ammunition. Stalked by paparazzi, the 63-year-old actor spoke out for the very first time publicly and in person in front of the camera on this tragic affair, as we can see on the video uploaded by TMZ. On the side of the road, forced to get out of the car after being closely followed by journalists, the American comedian and his wife Hilaria spoke, recalling on several occasions that justice forbade them to speak about the ongoing investigation.
The production of the film Rust will not resume
Claiming that such an attitude from the cameramen made his children cry in the car, Alec Baldwin recalled how much this drama had affected him. “She was my friend”, repeated, about the deceased, the star actor of the Saturday Night Live, known for his parody imitations of Donald Trump. “We had a well-oiled crew making a movie together and then this horrible event happened.”. A priori, the production of this film, shot in New Mexico, will not resume. After the accident, Alec Baldwin met Halyna Hutchins’ husband and their 9-year-old son, both “mortified”. The American actor had a good relationship with the director of the film and had dinner with her in Santa Fe on the first day of filming.
Legislation prohibits live ammunition at a film location
For the time being, Alec Baldwin, his wife and their children are in seclusion in Manchester, Vermont, in the northeastern United States. No arrest or indictment has yet been pronounced in that case. The investigation continues to determine the responsibility of each, between Alec Baldwin, author of the fatal blow, but also the assistant director, who gave the revolver to the actor, and the young gunsmith, in charge of the security of the weapons on the set. In a statement, lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed said they did not know how this live ammunition got there, even though US law prohibits it. the presence of lethal bullets on a shoot. However, the searches on the scene of the tragedy made it possible to seize 500 cartridges, some of which could well be real.
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias.