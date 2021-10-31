Alec Baldwin Announces Shooting On “Rust” Movie Will Not Resume

Aerial view of the Bonanza Creek ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, October 23, 2021, two days after the crash that claimed the life of the cinematographer for the film “Rust.” JAE C. HONG / AP

The doubt still remained, but it was lifted by Alec Baldwin, actor and producer of the film Rust : the shooting of the American western, bereaved by the death of the director of photography after an accidental shooting of Alec Baldwin himself during a rehearsal, will not resume.

“We were a very, very close-knit team making a film together and this horrible event happened”, said on Saturday October 30, the actor who spoke for the first time in front of television cameras since the drama on October 21.

In an email sent to members of the film crew of Rust By the weekend following the drama, the film’s production reported that work on the western was on hold at least until the investigation was completed, but suggested it could resume at some point.

“Sometimes accidents happen on film sets, but nothing like that. There was a one in a trillion chance that this would happen ”, he lamented in this improvised interview on the side of a road, and broadcast by the people channel TMZ, showing him accompanied by his wife Hilaria in Manchester, Vermont (northeast).





The actor said he didn’t know when he could work on a set with weapons again, and replied ” no ” when asked if the filming of Rust would resume one day.

500 cartridges found

“She was my family”Alec Baldwin said of victim Halyna Hutchins. He had already previously expressed on Twitter his grief after the tragedy, and indicated that he was cooperating with the investigating police.

The actor said he met Halyna Hutchins’ husband. “He’s in shock, he has a 9-year-old son, he explained. We are in constant contact with him because we are very worried about his family and his child. Like I said, we are anxiously awaiting the Sheriff’s Department to tell us what their investigation has yielded. “

No arrests have taken place at this stage, and investigations continue into the circumstances of the tragedy at the Bonanza Creek ranch, where Alec Baldwin was filming this western supposed to take place in the 19th century.e century. He was handling a revolver, which had been presented to him as unloaded and harmless, when the shot went off, killing Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza in the shoulder.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said 500 rounds – a mix of blank bullets, dummy bullets and suspected live bullets – were found during the search of the filming location of Rust.

Joel Souza, who stood behind Hutchins, told investigators there should never be live ammunition present.

Since the accident, calls for better gun control on Hollywood sets have multiplied, a change for which Alec Baldwin has confirmed “His extreme interest”.