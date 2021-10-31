Alec Baldwin speaks for first time since accidentally killing Halyna Hutchins on set of Rust

The shooting of the American western Rust, bereaved by the death of the director of photography killed by Alec Baldwin from an accidental gunfire during a rehearsal will not resume, said the Hollywood actor in an interview on Saturday, captured by a paparazzi who followed him and to whom he explained that he could not comment, on the orders of the Santa Fe sheriff, on the ongoing investigation. “Sometimes accidents happen on film sets, but nothing like that. There was a one in a trillion chance that it would happen,” he lamented, arguing the number of shots fired on shoots.
Alec Baldwin was speaking for the first time in front of television cameras since the drama on October 21 and he repeated how affected he was, that she was a “friend“. “She was my family”, he said about the victim Halyna Hutchins, according to images broadcast by the people channel TMZ, showing Alec Baldwin accompanied by his wife Hilaria in Manchester in Vermont (northeast). He had previously expressed on Twitter his pain after the tragedy and indicated that he was cooperating with the investigating police.
No arrests have taken place at this point and investigations continue into the circumstances of the tragedy at the Bonanza Creek ranch, where Alec Baldwin was filming a western movie set in the 19th century. He was handling a revolver that had been presented to him as unloaded and harmless when the shot went off killing Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza in the shoulder.
Since the crash, calls for better gun control on Hollywood sets have multiplied, a change Alec Baldwin professed “his extreme interest”. He said he was unable to say when he would be able to work on a set again with weapons, and indicated that the filming of Rust, of which he is one of the producers, would not resume. “We were a very, very close-knit team making a movie together and this horrible event happenedt “, he added.