Alec Baldwin speaks for first time since accidentally killing Halyna Hutchins on set of Rust

The shooting of the American western Rust, bereaved by the death of the director of photography killed by Alec Baldwin from an accidental gunfire during a rehearsal will not resume, said the Hollywood actor in an interview on Saturday, captured by a paparazzi who followed him and to whom he explained that he could not comment, on the orders of the Santa Fe sheriff, on the ongoing investigation. “Sometimes accidents happen on film sets, but nothing like that. There was a one in a trillion chance that it would happen,” he lamented, arguing the number of shots fired on shoots.

Alec Baldwin was speaking for the first time in front of television cameras since the drama on October 21 and he repeated how affected he was, that she was a “friend“. “She was my family”, he said about the victim Halyna Hutchins, according to images broadcast by the people channel TMZ, showing Alec Baldwin accompanied by his wife Hilaria in Manchester in Vermont (northeast). He had previously expressed on Twitter his pain after the tragedy and indicated that he was cooperating with the investigating police.