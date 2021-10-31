Alexander Zverev dominates Frances Tiafoe and wins in Vienna final

Extremely solid and incisive since August and, in particular, his Olympic title in Tokyo, Alexander Zverev added a nice line to his track record on Sunday by winning the ATP 500 title in Vienna. Stronger in the final than the American Frances Tiafoe (7-5, 6-4 in 1h35), the German thus won his eighteenth individual title, at 24 years old.
Impeccable in service (eleven aces in the first round alone, nineteen in total), mobile, vigilant, he was able to counter the slightly more rigid ardor of his American opponent, yet the author of a sumptuous week in Austria, where he will have picked in turn Stefanos Tsitsipas, Diego Schwartzman and Jannik Sinner. But Tiafoe (49th) conceded a winning service on his only break point in the second set, at 4-4 then, in the next game, Zverev, on a perfect backhand long line return came to seek the white break of the Victoire.
Favorite at Bercy
“I didn’t start the week very well, admitted the world number 4 just after his success and just before the presentation of the trophy by Thomas Muster, but here it is, this is the fifth title of my season and in 2021 I won the Olympics, two Masters 1000 and two ATP 500, it is not easy to imagine much better. “
Winner of twenty-four of his last twenty-six matches and all the finals (5) he has played this year, Zverev, who is still missing a Grand Slam title, will now land in Paris in the skin of a favorite, he who reached the final at the POPB last year.