Alexander Zverev wins the tournament by beating Frances Tiafoe in the final (7-5, 6-4)

He will land in Paris with full confidence. Since the Tokyo Olympics, Alexander Zverev has lost only two small matches and has undeniably reached a milestone. Now, the world number 4 responds almost always present when it is expected, and Sunday he brought new proof in Vienna. He thus brought Frances Tiafoe to reason in two hooked but very well controlled sets (7-5, 6-4) and 1h35 of play, to win his 5th trophy in as many finals this season, the 18th title of his young and already prolific career.

Large favorite of this final, Alexander Zverev therefore assumed his position well, even if it was not easy. And maybe it’s a bad for a good for the German who has proven this week that he is capable of winning when everything does not turn out exactly as he would have liked. Neither the return of Frances Tiafoe in the first set, nor his difficulties in converting his break opportunities in the second have (deeply) affected the Olympic champion, aware of his margin.

In the wake of his demonstration against Carlos Alcaraz the day before in half, Zverev started the game on the hats of wheel, with a quick break raising fears of a one-sided scenario. But that was to forget that Tiafoe had more than one trick up her sleeve. After making laugh his opponent who lost his focus slightly, making a few mistakes, the American immediately caught up with a winning forehand cross return. And the debates were balanced.





More in difficulty in the exchange because of the adverse changes of pace – Tiafoe in particular used the damping very wisely – Zverev was nevertheless able to rely on a service that was still exceptional (82% of firsts and even 89% in the first set, 19 aces and no double faults) to get back to the place and make the difference by his consistency at the end of the first round.

Once in front, the German was urgently relaunched in the second set, obtaining a break point entry then three at 3-2, without managing to convert them. An ineffectiveness that could have cost him dearly at 4-4 when Tiafoe came out of his box and got his only opportunity of the set on the raise, but he could still count on his lethal weapon: his first bullet.

Blunted by his crazy week – it was his 7th game in Vienna after coming out of qualifying – the American finally surrendered in the next game, ended with a final supersonic backhand return. Despite his good resistance, Zverev was far too strong.

