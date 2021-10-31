an average budget of 240 euros for gifts, according to a study

Large buyers will pay up to 430 euros. Everyone wants to focus on “useful” gifts.

After a gloomy year, the French are impatiently awaiting Christmas to have fun, and have a substantial savings to do so. According to a Havas study for Ad to Basket, their gift budget will amount to 240 euros on average this year. For 33% of them, the “big buyers”, the sum would even be around 430 euros.

Gifts that “make sense” should be strewn across the base of the tree. 34% of respondents want to promote short circuits, 17% experiments, 11% ecology and home-made. And to be sure not to be disappointed with the announced shortages, 36% of French people plan to do it in November and 12% on the occasion of Black Friday on November 26. A precaution that can be found in all the age groups questioned.





Whatever their age, the French are also now adept at “omnichannel”, that is to say shopping carried out both in physical stores but also on the internet. The panel questioned indeed still wishes to travel, at least for part of the Christmas shopping, to “see and touch the products in real life” (first criterion for 69%), “to enjoy the atmosphere” (38%), “Strolling in front of the windows” (37%) and even “finding inspiration” (37%).

Spoil the closest

Regarding the Christmas meal, supermarkets should dominate “widely“Supply, even if the”big buyers»45% will go through local circuits to satisfy their guests.

