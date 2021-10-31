Andy Delort, providential man of an OGC Nice new runner-up of PSG

Arrived this summer in Nice from Montpellier, Andy Delort is the good pick of the summer transfer window. CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP

The French championship has a new runner-up behind Paris-Saint-Germain. While the Racing Club de Lens conceded a defeat in Lyon, Saturday, October 30, OGC Nice took the opportunity to pass him thanks to his victory snatched in the last moments Sunday afternoon in Angers.

And yet, it was Sofiane Boufal who had given the advantage to Angevins on penalty after half an hour of play. Like last weekend against Lyon, the Gym found themselves led 1-0 at the break. But as against Lyon, Christophe Galtier’s men found the resources to turn things around in added time in the second half.

The providential man is called Andy Delort. The former Montpellier first equalized with great success on a strike countered by Romain Thomas in the 57e. But his second goal in the 90e+1 owes nothing to luck: it is a clear volley that leaves no chance for Paul Bernardoni and gives victory to his team.

The double scorer of the day is talking about him again for his achievements on the field. A few weeks ago, Andy Delort had been at the heart of a controversy: the coach of Algeria, Djamel Belmadi, had strongly criticized him at a press conference. The latter regretted the fact that the striker (born of an Algerian mother he had taken Algerian nationality in 2019) wishes to put his international career on hold for a year for the benefit of his club, and return for the World Cup in Qatar. to be held at the end of 2022.

“I will be 30 years old in two days and I am at a pivotal moment in my career: I have just arrived in a club where the requirements and the competition are much higher, I want to put all the chances on my side”, was then justified Andy Delort in the columns of the sports daily The Team.

Thanks to this 2-1 victory, its seventh in twelve days, Nice is eight lengths behind PSG.





And besides

The pass of Troyes did not happen. Unable to win a single match during the first nine days, ESTAC was heading for a third consecutive success against Reindeer , on the momentum of its victories against Nice and Reims. Led quickly, Laurent Batlles’ men turned the tables in the space of two minutes at the end of the first period. It was the 2018 world champion, Adil Rami, who sounded the revolt by victoriously resuming a corner kicked by Tristan Dingomé, passer, then scorer. But it was without counting on the Breton awakening in the second half. Martin Terrier concretized the domination of his team: final score 2-2. Stade Rennais remains undefeated since September 19.

did not happen. Unable to win a single match during the first nine days, ESTAC was heading for a third consecutive success against , on the momentum of its victories against Nice and Reims. Led quickly, Laurent Batlles’ men turned the tables in the space of two minutes at the end of the first period. It was the 2018 world champion, Adil Rami, who sounded the revolt by victoriously resuming a corner kicked by Tristan Dingomé, passer, then scorer. But it was without counting on the Breton awakening in the second half. Martin Terrier concretized the domination of his team: final score 2-2. Stade Rennais remains undefeated since September 19. In front of Reims, Bordeaux , seventeenth at kick-off, was badly embarked in this poster of poorly classified. The youth of Champagne first stood out with goals from Hugo Ekitike (19 years old) and Bradley Locko (19 years old) and two assists delivered by El Bilal Touré (20 years old). Led 2-0 twenty minutes from the end, the Girondins seemed at the bottom of the hole. But Yacine Adli scored the goal of hope before Jimmy Briand, who came into play in the second half, capsized Matmut Atlantique. The striker who had not scored a goal since October 2020 has distinguished himself twice, with the penalty for the victory in the 95th. At the end of the meeting, Adli also wanted to salute the “Huge pair of baloches” of his teammate at the microphone of Prime Video.

, seventeenth at kick-off, was badly embarked in this poster of poorly classified. The youth of Champagne first stood out with goals from Hugo Ekitike (19 years old) and Bradley Locko (19 years old) and two assists delivered by El Bilal Touré (20 years old). Led 2-0 twenty minutes from the end, the Girondins seemed at the bottom of the hole. But Yacine Adli scored the goal of hope before Jimmy Briand, who came into play in the second half, capsized Matmut Atlantique. The striker who had not scored a goal since October 2020 has distinguished himself twice, with the penalty for the victory in the 95th. At the end of the meeting, Adli also wanted to salute the “Huge pair of baloches” of his teammate at the microphone of Prime Video. Ludovic Ajorque could have played in a film by Jean-Jacques Annaud. It is indeed on a “whim” that the striker of the Racing Club de Strasbourg unblocked the situation facing Lorient , lobbing the opposing goalkeeper after half an hour of play. Ten minutes later, the Reunionese was still there to put the ball away with his head on the action which resulted in the second Alsatian goal signed Habib Diallo. The latter even folded the meeting just before half-time by scoring a third goal. Adrien Thomasson concluded the job: Racing’s 4-0 victory. With this fifth game without a win in L1, Lorient sinks in the standings.

unblocked the situation facing , lobbing the opposing goalkeeper after half an hour of play. Ten minutes later, the Reunionese was still there to put the ball away with his head on the action which resulted in the second Alsatian goal signed Habib Diallo. The latter even folded the meeting just before half-time by scoring a third goal. Adrien Thomasson concluded the job: Racing’s 4-0 victory. With this fifth game without a win in L1, Lorient sinks in the standings. Since the departure of his two flagship attackers this summer (Andy Delort in Nice and Gaëtan Laborde in Rennes), Montpellier relies more than ever on his maestro Téji Savanier. In front of Nantes, the playmaker created the only two Hérault chances during the first hour of play. The third was the right one, since his shot badly repelled by Alban Lafont was taken over by Florent Mollet in the 64th. After a backlash, the young Elye Wahi (18) completed the success of Olivier Dall’Oglio’s men. And Téji Savanier was even very close to registering the third from a free kick, but the ball hit the crossbar. Thanks to this 2-0 success, Montpellier is a step back from its opponent of the day in the soft underbelly of the standings.