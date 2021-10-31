Anthony Lopes: “A very good team from Lens, they are in their place”

This Saturday, the RC Lens returned with a defeat of his trip to Lyon (2-1, 12th day of Ligue 1). The Lensois notably came across a huge Anthony Lopes.





The Lyon goalkeeper performed a huge performance against the Blood and Gold by making many stops and parades. The Rhone doorman paid tribute to his evening opponent in particular: ” We knew we were going to face a great team lensoise. They are in their place simply because they produce play, they are effective in all areas. It was a great challenge for us because we were keen to make up for this match in Nice. We suffered, but the main thing are the 3 points. We have a game that requires a lot of energy and we can sin physically. It’s up to us to see how we behave in the field. We moved back to put a median block see low. We should not take this second goal which would have penalized us. We had a very good first period, we suffered in the second but the entry of Kakuta made the difference on their side. We had a good team match. We must underline the performance of a whole group. The stop on Kakuta? I had to do better on the offside goal and I came back with a very big desire in 2nd to help my team as much as possible. “