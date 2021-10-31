Apple no longer sells the 21.5-inch iMac

History may remember that it was during Halloween weekend that Apple put an end to the suffering of the 21.5-inch iMac. However, the computer had managed to keep a small place in the catalog after the keynote presentation of the new MacBook Pro (read: The increasingly small portion of the Intel Macs).

The 21.5-inch iMac model that Apple was still selling until recently featured a 7th generation Core i5, an Iris Plus Graphics 640 GPU, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD, as well as a no Retina screen, all priced at € 1,249. A computer that the manufacturer marketed for niche markets such as education or business. The succession is however assured with the astonishing 24-inch iMac, which runs on its M1 chip.





The all-in-one therefore withdraws in all discretion: anyone who absolutely wants an iMac with an Intel processor will have to turn to the 27-inch model, still on sale from € 1,999… But up to when ? We are indeed awaiting news of a beefier iMac.

According to @dylandkt, whose leaks should be taken with caution, Apple could launch in the first half of 2022 a new iMac Pro incorporating a lot of MacBook Pro technologies: 27-inch ProMotion mini-LED screen, M1 Pro / Max chips, with 16 GB of unified memory and 512 GB of storage for the base model, and HDMI, SD and USB-C ports.

The design will be similar to that of the 24-inch iMac (but larger, therefore), at a price that would start around $ 2,000. He adds that Apple would have tested Face ID on this computer, without however confirming the arrival of facial recognition.

The future large iMac would remain at 27 inches, but with ProMotion 🆕