“Army of Thieves” on Netflix: once upon a time before the zombies …

“Army of the Dead”, released last May on Netflix, featured a group of adventurers tasked with robbing a casino in Las Vegas, while the gaming capital was invaded by the living dead. A gory and ultra-violent film, one of whose characters caught the eye of the producers enough for them to imagine devoting a full-length film to it.

This “Army of Thieves” therefore allows us to find Ludwig, the world specialist in opening safe, while his name is still Sebastian, works as a bank clerk and leads a life without scope, lonely and withdrawn, in a small German town, before being recruited overnight by an international gang.



The tone is intended to be much lighter than that of the original film, although some allusions to zombies are present. Matthias Schweighöfer, both director and main actor, spends his time making fun of his character, a few gags make you laugh, and Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) brings the essential charm asset to this pleasant film, but too long and in no way comparable to its predecessor. Note the presence of the French Jonathan Cohen, in the supporting role of an Interpol police officer launched on the heels of criminals.

EDITOR’S RATING: 3/5