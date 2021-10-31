Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale wins unanimous support after masterful double save

FOOTBALL – “Incredible”, “phenomenal”, “monstrous” … Superlatives abound this Saturday, October 30 after the spectacular goal save by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the Premier League match against Leicester.

Shortly before half-time, a free kick awarded to James Maddison would have allowed Leicester to pick up the scoring, while the Gunners were already two goals ahead of them. A company that failed thanks to the double save of Aaron Ramsdale, 23 years and new recruit of the team since this summer.





Since then, the video has been spinning from all angles on social networks and the guardian is unanimously hailed. He was also highlighted by his club who congratulated him on his 8 saves during the match.