Asvel without mercy for Orléans in Betclic Elite

After Monaco net winner of Paris (100-75), Asvel joined Boulogne-Levallois on Sunday at the head of Betclic Élite after six days. The Villeurbannais clearly dominated Orléans (99-74) in proportions similar to the “Roca Team” facing the other red lantern.
It is also the fourth victory in a row for Asvel in eight days, and the tenth in thirteen matches between the Euroleague and the French Championship since September 30, after a month of October with a very dense calendar.
A Chris Jones record
Less than forty-eight hours after the victory in Athens against Panathinaikos (84-70), the first for twenty-five years for a French club, the French champions did not need Elie Okobo (35 points in Greece) to force the decision. The Euroleague’s top scorer was content with two baskets and fourteen minutes on Sunday.
On the other hand, his friend Chris Jones broke his personal best in attack with 27 points in 21 minutes at 10 of 12 on shots plus 5 assists and a perfect 4 of 4 at long distance.
It is also a series of three-point arrows that won Orléans, limited in its rotations by the absences of LaMonte Ulmer and Kevin Dinal, at the end of the third quarter (80-61) while the OLB s ‘was briefly close to ten lengths (62-52). Antoine Diot (11 points, 7 assists) also participated in the collective festival (12 out of 26 with three points, 23 “assists” for 7 stray balls) and away before TJ Parker associated the international leader with two players 17-year-old Victor Wembanyama (6 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks but 0 of 6 at 6.75m) and rear-winger Kymany Houinsou – and 19-year-old point guard Matthew Strazel (9 points, 4 assists) .
Perfect week and evening for Asvel, which was able to rest Youssoupha Fall, William Howard and Dylan Osetkowski before Kazan came to the Astroballe on Thursday, and a trip to Paris on Saturday.
Orleans and Youssou Ndoye (22 pts, 9 rebounds) follow on Tuesday with another difficult trip to Strasbourg (late match).