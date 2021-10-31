At 42, Faustine Bollaert “struck” by cancer

It is a terrifying “news” which is announced on the front page of France Dimanche, a drama linked to Faustine Bollaert. At 42, she is believed to have been “stricken” with breast cancer.

“In the middle of pink October, the 42-year-old host learned a terrible news which must have upset her”, indicates the publication before relaying a confidence: “A ray of sunshine, a real lioness in the face of the disease”.





In reality, if the attractive brunette is touched by the abominable crab, it is indirectly. In the article of France Dimanche, it is about Sonia, a young woman of 28, that Faustine Bollaert had received in her program on France 2 “It starts today”. She was struck by this sneaky disease, which was diagnosed to her while she was pregnant.

Sonia had initially postponed the fight, before finally being overwhelmed by this evil, announced Faustine Bollaert on October 25 on her Twitter page.

“It is with deep sadness that we have just learned of the death of Sonia, one of our guests in 2017,” she wrote on Twitter, recalling that the person concerned had been fighting against breast cancer for two years.

Maxime Chattam’s wife is obviously very sad, like the many people who remembered Sonia, and who wanted to greet her on social networks.

Similar articles