At Bichat hospital, there are only 4 beds out of 28 and 6 nurses out of 24 to treat heart attacks and strokes

through Marcel D.

Avoid having a heart attack or stroke near the Bichat hospital, your chances of survival are drastically reduced because of Olivier Véran’s policy. Indeed, despite the desire of the Minister of Health to investigate the 20% of beds closed in hospitals – ” The figure of twenty percent, I would tend, like that, to dispute it »-, the hour is desolation in the health sector. The disaster is underway. To the bad sleepers who are astonished by this berezina, Oliver Véran replies with a certain lightness: “ I don’t have a doctor hidden in the closet “.

Good time, Minister of Health! After treating caregivers like nothing, closing beds and firing unvaccinated staff, the result is beyond deplorable. Not only are caregivers fleeing hospitals, students are deserting nursing schools, a good part of caregivers are starting a retraining, but, to improve the situation, Véran announces a third compulsory dose. We would like to liquidate the public hospital that we would not do otherwise …

If the Minister of Health wishes to investigate, we advise him to go to the Bichat hospital and have a chat with Professor Pierre Amarenco, head of the neurology department, who has been treating infarcts and strokes for twenty years, but who has to cope with four out of twenty-four nurses and only four out of twenty-eight beds open. We are obviously over twenty percent, so no need to send the special agents to NCIS Where Columbo to conduct the investigation.





“Everything is ready to go, but we don’t have the nurses”

The situation in Bichat is therefore as follows, according to Prof. Pierre Amarenco: “ Everything is ready to go, but we don’t have the nurses “. “ In the north of Paris, the two large neurovascular services that receive strokes are having major difficulties, and emergency medical services and firefighters must send patients elsewhere […] most of the time we have to say no to them “.

source: https://lemediaen442.fr

via https://resistance-mondiale.com