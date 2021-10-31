At least ten injured after Tokyo train attack, suspect arrested

A man left at least ten injured on a train in Tokyo on Sunday after a knife attack and after setting a train set ablaze with an unknown liquid. The alleged assailant was arrested.

A man was arrested after attacking passengers on a train in Tokyo with a knife on Sunday and starting a fire on board, local media said at least ten were injured, including a man in his 60s. years seriously reached. The Japanese public television channel NHK mentioned at least eight injured, including one serious, while the Kyodo news agency mentioned 15 injured.

He ignited an unidentified liquid

A video circulating on Twitter showed passengers evacuating through windows the Keio Line train immobilized at a station in the western suburbs of the capital. The suspect, a young man in his twenties, poured as yet unidentified liquid on board the train and set it on fire, NHK and Kyodo said. Asked by AFP, the police declined any comment, and the Keio railway company was not immediately reachable.





The day of the legislative elections

The attack took place around 8:00 p.m. local time, according to the company’s website, as polling stations were closing in the country which held parliamentary elections on Sunday. Assaults are rare in Japan, where gun laws are otherwise extremely strict. However in August, two more attacks took place on Tokyo public transport. In early August, while the Olympic Games were being held in the Japanese capital, a knife attack on another suburban train left ten people injured.

Then on August 24, two people had suffered burns with sulfuric acid in a metro station in the capital. In both cases, the suspects, Japanese, were arrested soon after.