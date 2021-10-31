Atlético de Madrid crush Betis Sevilla and return to victory

The twelfth day of La Liga continued this Sunday with a shock from the top of the table. Atlético de Madrid (6th, 19 pts) received Betis Sevilla (4th, 21 pts). The Colchoneros, who have a late meeting to play against Granada, remained on two consecutive draws in the league against Real Sociedad (2-2) and Levante (2-2). The Verdiblancos had chained three successes in a row, in Alavés (0-1), then during the receptions of Rayo Vallecano (3-2) and Valencia (4-1). Diego Simeone had chosen a 3-4-3 for this meeting, with a trio Griezmann-Suarez-Correa in attack. Manuel Pellegrini had opted for a 4-2-3-1 without Fekir, who started on the bench. No observation round, Carvalho put Oblak to work from the first minute of the match with a powerful strike. The Rojiblancos responded through Giménez on a corner (3rd). Griezmann (10th), then Correa (11th) also tried their luck, without success.

What follows after this advertisement

From the right of the surface, the French international stumbled once again on Bravo, imperial this afternoon (18th). The click came from Carrasco, the former Monegasque eliminated Montoya with a hook with his right foot, before deceiving the Sevillian goalkeeper with a powerful strike from the left under the crossbar (1-0, 26th). Atlético continued to push and took a two-goal lead on the return from the locker room. On a corner hit by Griezmann, Pezzella scored against his camp (2-0, 63rd). Launched in depth by Carrasco, Félix scored the third goal of the Rojiblancos (3-0, 80th). Under a torrential rain, the score did not change and the Colchoneros won their sixth victory of the season. This success allows them to climb to fourth place in the standings, with one point more than their opponent of the day. On the next day, Atlético de Madrid will go to Valencia, while the Verdiblancos will host Sevilla FC for the Sevillian derby.





La Liga standings

The scorers classification

The official line-ups at the kick-off