Audiences: The Star Ac ‘large leader and powerful on targets, “Spectacular” returns under 2 million

Saturday evening, TF1 is at the head of the audiences with “Star Academy: we had said an appointment in 20 years”, hosted by Nikos Aliagas. The reunion between the former students, the winners and the teachers of seasons 1 and 5 moved 4.18 million nostalgics on average, in watch audiences according to Médiamétrie. The best moments of the cult show gathered 24.8% of the general public and 41.3% of women responsible for purchases under the age of fifty (FRDA-50), a commercial target on which TF1 is largely a leader.

Last May, the documentary dedicated to “20 years of Star Ac” had gathered 3.61 million people, that is to say 16.1% of audience share over 4 years and over (4+) and 31.0% market share on the FRDA-50.

France 3 follows with a rerun of “Commissioner Magellan”, the French series played by Jacques Spiesser. The episode entitled “The happiness of others”, with Francis Lalanne and Noemie Elbaz as guests, held in suspense 3.11 million fans of detective series, which represents 15.8% of viewers in front of their televisions last night. .

Last week, “Commissioner Magellan”, also in rebroadcast, had gathered 3.28 million French (17.5% 4+).

“Spectacular” down sharply

France 2 is in third place with a new issue of “Spectaculaire”, produced by Kiosco.tv and ITV Studios France. The entertainment now hosted by Cyril Féraud and Jean-Marc Généreux amazed 1.61 million circus fans, or 8.5% audience share. The program achieved 3.9% market share on the female commercial target.

During its first broadcast on Saturday October 03, 2020, “Spectaculaire” had gathered 2.06 million viewers, or 10.7% of the public, for a market share of 8.1% on women responsible for purchases under fifty years.

M6 is at the foot of the podium with the launch of season 11 of “NCIS: Los Angeles”. The American series worn by Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J gathered 1.65 million followers in front of the two unseen episodes of the evening. The audience share is 8.4% for people aged four and over and 10.9% for women responsible for purchases under the age of fifty.

The launch of season 10 was followed by 1.78 million series fans, or 8.4% of audience share on February 16, 2019. The series thus experienced a two-year hiatus on M6 between its last two seasons.

As for the other channels, Arte dominates with the unpublished documentary “Once upon a time in the Louvre”, directed by Frédéric Wilner. The program brought together 909,000 museum lovers, or 4.6% of the public.