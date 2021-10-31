Avalanche near Everest: three missing French climbers

The emergency services found their tents and mountaineering equipment this Sunday.

Three French climbers disappeared after an avalanche hit their location not far from Mount Everest in Nepal, according to a local newspaper.

The climbers, whose names are unknown, were attempting to climb a peak some 6,000 meters near Everest, according to the Himalayan Times. Rescue workers found their tents and mountaineering equipment on Sunday morning.

An official from the Tourism Ministry told the newspaper that these climbers did not apply for permission, which is mandatory before embarking on a climb.

The search was launched when authorities were contacted by the families of the climbers, worried they had no news. The journal does not give further details.

Mountaineers have started coming to Nepal again, after a complete shutdown last year due to the pandemic that devastated the economy of the country of 30 million people, which is heavily dependent on tourism. Nepal reopened the country to tourists in September, exempting those who are vaccinated from quarantine.